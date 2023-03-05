India's Russian oil imports hit new high in Feb; now more than Iraq, Saudi put together5 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Russia's share of India's imports rose to 1.62 million barrels per day in February, taking a 35 per cent share
NEW DELHI : India's imports of crude oil from Russia soared to a record 1.6 million barrels per day in February and is now higher than combined imports from traditional suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×