India's Russian oil imports now double of nation's top oil supplier Iraq6 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 12:28 PM IST
- Russia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil, which is converted into petrol and diesel at refineries, for a sixth straight month by supplying more than one-third of all oil India imported
NEW DELHI : India's imports of crude oil from Russia touched a new high of 1.64 million barrels per day in March and is now double of the purchases from Iraq - the nation's traditional top oil supplier. But the purchases appear to have plateaued as growth has slowed.
