India's savings, investment on a higher trend, says SBI report1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- The report added that the potential growth of Indian economy (a global phenomenon) is now lower than earlier. ‘From that point of view, future GDP growth rates even at 7% could still mean a decent number by any standards,’ it said
A research report from the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department, SBI Ecowrap, says the investment and savings data for the past decade reveals interesting points, adding that all the numbers are as a percentage of GDP.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×