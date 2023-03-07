India's savings, investment on a higher trend, says SBI report

The household savings increased sharply during the pandemic period on account of sharp accretion in financial savings such as deposits. While household financial savings have since then moderated from 15.4% in 2020-21 to 11.1% in 2022-23, savings in physical assets have grown sharply to 11.8% in 2021-22 from 10.7% in 2020-21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}