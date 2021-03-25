India is currently seeing a spike in daily coronavirus cases with over 50,000 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. The entire duration of second wave might last up to 100 days counted from 15 February, says a report from SBI's research team, which is authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the bank's chief economic adviser. The report said that that India is better placed this time to control the pandemic with vaccinations gaining pace.

Increasing the speed of vaccination is the only way to win the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

In past 24 hours, 53,476 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in row and was recorded at 3,95,192. Meanwhile, total number of vaccinations in India has crossed 5.3 crore.

"India is witnessing second wave of infection beginning February 2021, with daily new cases rising again. Pan-India total cases in the second wave expected in the order of 25 lakhs (based on trends in data till 23-Mar). Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April," the report said.

Notably, Maharashtra alone accounts for majority of the daily new cases currently.

"Though Global COVID-19 experience shows second wave much higher in intensity than the first wave, presence of vaccine makes the difference currently. Thus India will be able to manage the situation better," the report said.

The report said that localised lockdowns/restrictions have not resulted in controlling the spread of infection. "Lockdown ineffective, mass vaccination is the only hope. This is visible in case of many states including Maharashtra and Punjab," it said.

The report cited a study from the Great Pandemic flu of 1918-19.

"There has also been a study in the past of the Great Pandemic flu of 1918-19 by Hatchett, Mecher and Lipsitch (2007) whose findings support the hypothesis that rapid implementation of multiple non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including closure of schools, churches, and theatres can significantly reduce influenza transmission, but that viral spread will only be renewed upon relaxation of such measures," the report said.

"Injection to infection ratio shows Israel, UK and Chile are doing better than India. However, the pace of vaccination/hundred population in India is much higher," it added.

Here is the summary of the report:

Cases are largely localised and concentrated

District-wise analysis reveals that cases have again started increasing in top 15 districts, mostly urban, while the spread in rural districts is almost stable: Shift in rural penetration from Kerala in Jan’21 to Maharashtra in Mar’21

Certain states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana have vaccinated more than 20% of their elderly population (above 60 years)

Several states with higher elderly population (>60 years) including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have vaccinated less percentage of their elderly population and must increase their pace of inoculation

If we assume more number of people are willing to take vaccines and the daily vaccine inoculation increases to 40-45 lakhs from the current maximum level of 34 lakhs, then with this capacity we can vaccinate our population above 45 years in 4 months from now

Economic Indicators

International air travel is gathering speed

Business activity Index based on high frequency indicators has declined in the recent week ending 22 Mar’21 with the latest value at 101.7 (the lowest in 1 month) from 104.6 in the previous week

Meanwhile, % of leading indicators showing acceleration has increased to 63% in Feb’21, indicating pick up in momentum. Thus the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible in next month

Google mobility has declined in many states, like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, however the increase in COVID-19 cases has not reduced due to lockdowns

Meanwhile, both bank credit and deposits have picked up pace in Feb’21 after dipping in Jan’21

