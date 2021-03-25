India's second covid wave may last up to 100 days: SBI report

India is currently seeing a spike in daily coronavirus cases with over 50,000 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. The entire duration of second wave might last up to 100 days counted from 15 February, says a report from SBI's research team, which is authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the bank's chief economic adviser. The report said that that India is better placed this time to control the pandemic with vaccinations gaining pace.