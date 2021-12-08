India's Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday said India's security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats and challenges. “China poses a significant and long-term challenge to India's strategic goals," Chaudhari said adding, “Pakistan will continue to sponsor terrorism. "

“Our security scenario is influenced by unstable neighbours with unsettled borders, which could be a flashpoint in the future," V R Chaudhari said in an address at a seminar. Noting that in order to ensure that India in not left behind, Air Chief Marshal said, “We must reassess our strategic priorities and realign actions."

Strategically, we're making a transition from fighting a predominantly defensive war to adopting a more aggressive approach for an offensive defence under the nuclear umbrella, he said.

Pointing out that Pakistan is unlikely to shed its Kashmir-oriented strategy, he said, it will continue to sponsor terrorism. “Pak armed forces have formulated a new concept of war-fighting and has acquired and equipped itself with latest tech, aircraft and upgrade its defence capabilities"

Meanwhile, talking about China, he said, “it poses a significant and long-term challenge to India's strategic goals. “"Both PLAAF and PAF have enhanced their military capabilities in equipment and infrastructure.

"IAF needs to be rapidly modernized, expand its fleet and improve indigenous manufacturing capabilities."

In the future, we could be attacked from all fronts, starting from economic strangulation to diplomatic isolation & military stand-offs to info blackouts, in the form of attack by a distributed denial of services. We will need to prepare for the full spectrum, he added.

