India’s semiconductor industry lagged due to past govts’ lack of vision: Rajeev Chandrasekhar1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The minister emphasized the immense potential India holds in the semiconductor sector and the government’s unwavering commitment to harness it.
New Delhi: Minister of state for skill development & entrepreneurship and electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that India’s semiconductor industry lagged behind due to the lack of political vision and strategic clarity exhibited by previous governments.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×