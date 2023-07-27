New Delhi: Minister of state for skill development & entrepreneurship and electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that India’s semiconductor industry lagged behind due to the lack of political vision and strategic clarity exhibited by previous governments.

Addressing the media ahead of the SemiconIndia Conference, scheduled to commence on 28 July in Gandhinagar, the minister highlighted the progress made by the present government in reviving India’s electronics ecosystem and propelling it to become one of the fastest-growing electronics manufacturing nations worldwide. He also emphasized the immense potential India holds in the semiconductor sector and the government’s unwavering commitment to harness it.

“Our semiconductor ecosystem journey began 19 months ago. Unfortunately, there were major inadequacies in political vision, strategic planning, and an array of missed opportunities that have hindered our progress in the semiconductor domain for several decades. Nonetheless, we are now geared up to achieve, in the coming Techade, what some of our neighboring nations failed to attain even after investing 30 years and a staggering USD 200 billion," stated Chandrasekhar.

With the escalating demand for electronics, digital products, and services, the minister highlighted the pivotal role played by semiconductors in today’s technology-driven world. He further elucidated on India’s evolution into a significant player in the global electronics and semiconductor supply chain under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

He also shed light on the government’s efforts in building a comprehensive curriculum to nurture talent and supporting startups in the semiconductor ecosystem.

“Our focus remains steadfast on fostering talent in the semiconductor sector through collaboration with the industry. With SemiconIndia futureDESIGN initiative, we have witnessed the establishment of over 30 semiconductor design startups in India, including ventures initiated by leaders from Silicon Valley. Additionally, five startups have already received government financial support, while 25 more proposals for next-gen products and devices are currently under evaluation," the minister added.