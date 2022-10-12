Retail inflation in India rose to 7.41% in September, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the ninth straight month. This is likely to pressure the RBI, which has raised its key repo rate by 190 basis points in four moves this year, to intensify its interest rates hikes.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, soared 8.60% in September 2022 as against 7.62% in August.

Meanwhile, industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 0.8% in August as compared to 2.4% in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

A Reuters poll of economists suggested the consumer price index-based inflation to come in at 7.30%, from 7.00% in August.

Fueled by erratic rainfall and supply shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices of daily consumables like cereals and vegetables which form the largest category in the inflation basket have climbed over the past two years.

The Indian government has introduced measures to calm local prices, including some export restrictions on rice to temper inflation. But consumer prices have remained defiant and stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance limit this year.

A weakening currency is also not helping. The battered Indian rupee has been hitting new lows this month.

Meanwhile, IMF's head of World Economic Studies Division, said at a news conference on Tuesday, "We do expect that inflation will come back into the inflation tolerance band 4 per cent in fiscal year 2023-2024, and additional monetary tightening is going to ensure that that happens."