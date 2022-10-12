India's retail inflation surges to 7.41% in Sept; IIP contracts 0.8% in August1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM IST
- The September retail inflation data will put pressure on RBI to further hike interest rates
Retail inflation in India rose to 7.41% in September, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the ninth straight month. This is likely to pressure the RBI, which has raised its key repo rate by 190 basis points in four moves this year, to intensify its interest rates hikes.