India's services exports increased by 20.2% in July, slightly lower than June

Services exports exceeded the previous high of $213 billion in 2019-20, according to the release by the ministry of commerce and industry in the month of May. Additionally, services exports hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022, said the release. Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors in services exports during April-December 2021 (latest available). Component-wise Services, said the release.