India's services PMI growth loses some steam in March2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:39 AM IST
The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 57.8 last month from 59.4 in February, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 58.3
BENGALURU: Growth in India's dominant services industry eased last month from February's 12-year high due to a softer expansion in demand, according to a private survey, which also showed input cost inflation falling to its lowest since September 2020.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×