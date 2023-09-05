Services PMI slows down in August

India’s services PMI has held firm in the expansion zone every month since August 2021, its longest such stretch since August 2011.

NEW DELHI :India’s services sector growth slowed down in August after registering a 13-year high in July, a private survey said, still recording one of the best sales performances over the same period at a time of elevated inflationary pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 60.1 in August, from 62.3 in July. The figure stood at 58.5 in June and 61.2 in May. A Reuters poll had forecast PMI at 61 for August.

A reading of 50 separates expansion from contraction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s services PMI has held firm in the expansion zone every month since August 2021, its longest such stretch since August 2011.

“Indian services companies achieved a remarkable milestone in August, as they welcomed a series record surge in new export business," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“This spike in international demand supported one of the best sales performances recorded over the past 13 years, and acted as a catalyst for firms to expand their workforces as well as output. Demand strength also fostered a heightened sense of optimism regarding the outlook, boding well for economic growth prospects," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, favourable demand trends also led to the joint-fastest increase in prices charged for Indian services in over six years, which may prompt attention from policymakers and potentially delay cuts to the benchmark repo rate," she added.

India’s services sector, one of the fastest growing in the world, contributes to over 50% of the country’s GDP.

According to S&P, Indian firms noted a widespread upturn in services exports to several geographies including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the overall rate of input price inflation remained above that seen for output charges, despite easing since July, S&P said in the survey.

“The rate of increase was the second-fastest in over a year and above its long-run average. Monitored companies suggested that food, input and labour costs all rose over the course of August," it added.

The S&P Global India Services PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to about 400 service sector companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey said that the total new business increased for the twenty-fifth month in a row during August, with advertising and robust demand for services being the drivers of growth.

“August saw the overall rate of output price inflation quicken to the joint strongest in over six years," the survey said.

“Anecdotal evidence indicated that robust demand conditions facilitated the passing on of cost increases to clients," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PMI data is an indicator of the health of the economy.

According to government data, the Indian economy expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year on higher government and private capital expenditure, and strong services growth. India’s GDP recorded 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter, pushing the annual growth (for FY23) to 7.2% from 7% estimated earlier.

On 1 September, S&P Global released its survey on India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing for August, which rose to a three-month high of 58.6 during the month on the back of an increase in orders and output. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The composite PMI, consisting of both the manufacturing and services indices, fell to 60.9 in August from 61.9 in July.