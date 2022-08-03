India's share in USD 360-billion global space economy is 2%: Govt to Lok Sabha

The minister shared that ANIC-ARISE-1.0 has three space sector challenges to get project proposals from start-ups. These are geospatial information propulsion and Robotics/Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, while also adding that ANIC-ARISE-2.0 has been launched with four space sector challenges – GIS solutions, propulsion, navigation and artificial intelligence/machine learning modelling for space applications, seeking project proposals from start-ups in these areas, according to the report. Singh further added that the elected start-ups will be supported with a grant-in-aid of a maximum of ₹50 lakh each, the report said.