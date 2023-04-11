Muted monsoon, predicts Skymet4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:12 AM IST
- Rainfall forecast to be 94% of long-period average amid El Nin
- Other experts said that things are not all that bad, even going by Skymet’s monsoon projectiono
India may witness below-normal rains this year, with the onset of the southwest monsoon likely delayed by about 10-15 days, according to private forecaster Skymet, posing mounting risks to rural incomes, consumption and economic growth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×