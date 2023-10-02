India's southwest monsoon will exit in the first week of October as per the IMD forecast. The India Meteorological Department said that the monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century. Rainfall over the country from June to September was 94% of its long-period average, the lowest since 2018, IMD stated.

El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters that is typically accompanied by drier conditions over the Indian subcontinent.

The monsoon was uneven, with June rains 9% below average because of the delay in the arrival of rains, but July rains rebounded to 13% above average.

August was the driest on record with a 36% deficit. However, in September, India received 13% more rainfall than normal, the IMD said.

Now the monsoon is all set to vanish from the country this week. Here are some rainfall predictions by the IMD in the first week of October.

IMD weather forecast (1-4 October)

EAST INDIA

Light/moderate rainfall or thunderstorms may occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha between 1 to 4 October, and in Bengal and Bihar, some areas may experience rainfall during 1 to 5 October.

NORTHEAST INDIA

According to IMD's latest weather updates, light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms and lightening may occur over Assam and Meghalaya during 1-5 October. The rain predictions are also for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 3rd and 4th October. In Arunachal Prades, rainfall may take place on the 3rd and 4th October.

WEST INDIA

Maharashtra, Goa, and south Konkan will see a decrease in rainfall from 2nd October onwards.

CENTRAL INDIA

Light to moderate rainfall may occur in Chhattisgarh from 1 to 3 October.

SOUTH INDIA

Kerala may witness moderate rainfall on 2nd October but other states will remain dry.

