India's southwest monsoon to exit in first week of October; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Details here
India's southwest monsoon will exit in the first week of October as per the IMD forecast. The India Meteorological Department said that the monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century. Rainfall over the country from June to September was 94% of its long-period average, the lowest since 2018, IMD stated.