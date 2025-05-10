'India's sovereignty is unshaken': BSF as it retaliates to Pakistan's unprovoked firing

Border Security Force(BSF) Jammu said that on May 9, Pakistan opened fire on its posts in Jammu. In retaliation, BSF inflicted significant damage on Pakistan Rangers' assets while reaffirming their commitment to India's sovereignty.

BSF Jammu said in a post on X, “On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in a commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken.”

On Friday night, India thwarted a wave of drone attacks from Pakistan at 26 locations across the northern and western regions, including a strike near Srinagar airport. Authorities accused Islamabad of dangerously using civilian aircraft as cover for its aerial operations, putting passenger flights at risk.

According to the Indian government, between 300 and 400 Turkish-made drones were launched across 36 locations—from Leh to Sir Creek—in a failed bid to strike Indian military installations on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday night, BSF said it had foiled an infiltration bid from across the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists and destroying a Rangers post.

This infiltration bid was supported by fire from the Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.

Two more people were killed after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. With this, the death toll due to shelling from across the LoC in recent days rose to 18.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards Vivek Srivastava said preparing the civil administration and adopting precautionary measures against hostile attacks in the states and Union territories are governed by the Civil Defence Act and Rules, 1968

The Centre also empowered the Army Chief to call out "every officer and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.