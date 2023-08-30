India's space economy set to soar beyond $80 billion by 2040: Jitendra Singh

India's space economy set to soar beyond $80 billion by 2040: Jitendra Singh1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Singh underscored India's stellar track record in space commerce, citing the successful launch of over 380 foreign satellites, generating substantial revenues exceeding 250 million euros and $170 million from launching US satellites
New Delhi: India's space economy is poised for an expansion which is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2040, said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday.
