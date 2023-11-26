India’s space economy to soar to $40 billion by 2040: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
India's space economy is expected to grow to $40 billion by 2040, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He emphasised the country's progress in foreign satellite launches, with revenue of EUR 230-240 million from European satellites and $170-180 million from American satellites.
India’s space economy is estimated to soar to $40 billion by 2040. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, overseeing Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, has shared these projections.
