India's space programme is getting self-reliant: Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:00 PM IST
State-run firms like HAL and BHEL aside, private players have also contributed a lot to the development
New Delhi: In a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Indian industry has evolved the capability to design, develop and produce high-end equipment for space missions, and that the country’s programmes are increasingly getting self-reliant with a strong contribution from the private sector. "The immense potential of homegrown industries and their technology are now increasingly helping India's space expeditions," she said.