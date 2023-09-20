India's space programme is getting self-reliant: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: In a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Indian industry has evolved the capability to design, develop and produce high-end equipment for space missions, and that the country’s programmes are increasingly getting self-reliant with a strong contribution from the private sector. "The immense potential of homegrown industries and their technology are now increasingly helping India's space expeditions," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a discussion on the subject 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3', Sitharaman highlighted how the government's opening up of the space sector has aided private enterprises in making big strides in the sector.

She added that while leading state-run firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd contributed innovatively to the Chandrayaan project and helped in cutting costs, numerous private sector firms in India have also contributed to this, particularly in the realms of mechanical and electronic fabrication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister emphasised that advanced technology is coming not just from these state-owned entities, but also from private players and that their high-end technology has made an immense contribution to the efficiency of these projects. All the equipment used in Chandrayaan 3 was developed in India, the minister said.

The minister also explained that the government's policy that there will be no area that is shut to the private sector, has helped it in the space industry.

The finance minister pointed out that scientific empowerment of women has led to breaking of the glass ceiling in ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for quite some time now, and that the Bill on reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was an instrument through which political empowerment of women can be done. The minister sought the support of Rajya Sabha members in passing the Bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}