India's startup space race quickens with 170 requests for approval
IN-SPACe chairman says ‘large space companies’ will emerge from India’s private sector in the coming years
NEW DELHI : Private space startups in India submitted 170 requests for approval to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) last year. Pawan Goenka, chairman of the government’s nodal space authorization agency, said that only 25-30 of these required the agency’s approval, and it has so far cleared five private space projects.