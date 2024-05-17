India's stand on China: 'Not just clear, very confident,' asserts EAM S Jaishankar
Addressing the situation with China, Jaishankar explained that both nations remain forward deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with increased troops and weaponry since 2020. He attributed the escalation to China’s initial actions, which India responded to in kind.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted India's assertive and confident foreign policy stance, particularly regarding China. In an interview with Hindustan Times' R Sukumar and Shishir Gupta, Jaishankar emphasised the Modi government’s leadership in navigating complex international scenarios and underscored India’s clear and confident positions on global issues, with a specific focus on China.