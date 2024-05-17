External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted India's assertive and confident foreign policy stance, particularly regarding China. In an interview with Hindustan Times ' R Sukumar and Shishir Gupta, Jaishankar emphasised the Modi government’s leadership in navigating complex international scenarios and underscored India’s clear and confident positions on global issues, with a specific focus on China.

Addressing the situation with China, Jaishankar explained that both nations remain forward deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with increased troops and weaponry since 2020. He attributed the escalation to China’s initial actions, which India responded to in kind. The focus now, he said, is on resolving patrolling issues and de-escalating tensions, ensuring that both countries return to their traditional patrolling patterns.

“The situation on the LAC is that both of us today remain forward deployed, which means we are deployed well ahead of our traditional bases and camps," Jaishankar stated. “Secondly, we are deployed in very much larger numbers than we deployed before 2020. They did it first, we responded to it, so they are responsible for it."

Jaishankar praised the Modi government’s “experienced, sober, practical, grounded but courageous" approach to foreign policy, urging voters to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued stability. He noted that foreign policy has become increasingly relevant to domestic audiences, with citizens showing growing interest in international issues and India's global standing.

Jaishankar also criticised past Indian leaders, particularly Jawaharlal Nehru, for their handling of territorial disputes with China. He cited specific instances, such as the Chinese occupation of Longju and the construction of a bridge near Pangong Tso, both of which occurred during Nehru's tenure.

These historical actions, Jaishankar argued, have led to the current challenges India faces with China. “Model village – are the Chinese building these model villages? Yes. The village which became the subject of controversy is a place called Longju. If you check the records of the Indian Parliament or you read any book on our border problem with China, the Chinese captured Longju in 1959, then there was a discussion with them. The Chinese came back in 1962; this time they captured it in its entirety and held it. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1959 told Parliament, I am sorry, but it has gone out of my hands," Jaishankar said.

He further elaborated on China’s infrastructure developments in contested regions, explaining that the construction of a bridge near Pangong Tso Lake and roads in the Shaksgam Valley posed significant strategic challenges.

“There is a bridge which is being constructed on the northern side of the Pangong Tso lake. You can look at the coordinates of that bridge, it is close to a place called Khurnak, Khurnak Fort. The Chinese came to Khurnak Fort in 1958, and that particular part of Pangong Tso, that segment, they actually illegally occupied it in the 1962 war," Jaishankar explained.

Jaishankar dismissed the criticism from the opposition about China’s activities in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, attributing the current state of affairs to decisions made by previous Indian administrations.

“The Congress party has actually been practising a very sort of clever doublespeak. On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi will actually meet the Chinese ambassador secretly while Doklam is going on. On the other hand, they claim to be a great nationalist outside," Jaishankar said.

