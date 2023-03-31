Home / News / India /  India’s startups setting global benchmarks: Jitendra Singh
Back

New Delhi: Minister of state for science & technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said India’s startups and research and development outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are on a par with the world.

Addressing the Sree Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Grants Award Ceremony instituted by the Sree Padmavathi Venkateswara Foundation, the minister said India needs to take the lead in scientific research and development. “The government has set the goal of TB Free Bharat by 2025. During the Covid pandemic, the Department of Biotechnology made the world’s first DNA-based vaccine," he added.

Cautioning against working in silos, the minister called for cultivating synergy between all stakeholders such as the academia, startups, research institutions and industry to reap the benefits of collective efforts.

Jitendra Singh said, but for the brief two years of Covid, the wider phenomenon in the last three to five decades is that India has moved from communicable to non-communicable diseases.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout