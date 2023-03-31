India’s startups setting global benchmarks: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM IST
The minister called for cultivating synergy between all stakeholders such as the academia, startups, research institutions and industry to reap the benefits of collective efforts.
New Delhi: Minister of state for science & technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said India’s startups and research and development outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are on a par with the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×