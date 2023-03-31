New Delhi: Minister of state for science & technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said India’s startups and research and development outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are on a par with the world.

Addressing the Sree Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Grants Award Ceremony instituted by the Sree Padmavathi Venkateswara Foundation, the minister said India needs to take the lead in scientific research and development. “The government has set the goal of TB Free Bharat by 2025. During the Covid pandemic, the Department of Biotechnology made the world’s first DNA-based vaccine," he added.

Cautioning against working in silos, the minister called for cultivating synergy between all stakeholders such as the academia, startups, research institutions and industry to reap the benefits of collective efforts.

Jitendra Singh said, but for the brief two years of Covid, the wider phenomenon in the last three to five decades is that India has moved from communicable to non-communicable diseases.