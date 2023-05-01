2 tn recovery target for PSBs

₹2 tn recovery target for PSBs1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s state-run banks face a stiff loan recovery target for this fiscal year: The finance ministry wants them to recover at least ₹2 trillion from the loans they have written off over the years, using all available avenues. For perspective, this is more than double the amount these banks have recovered from written-off loans in the last five years.
