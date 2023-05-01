2 tn recovery target for PSBs

New Delhi: India’s state-run banks face a stiff loan recovery target for this fiscal year: The finance ministry wants them to recover at least ₹2 trillion from the loans they have written off over the years, using all available avenues. For perspective, this is more than double the amount these banks have recovered from written-off loans in the last five years.

According to two officials aware of the development, finance ministry officials instructed executives of public sector banks (PSBs) at a recent meeting to maintain their focus on written-off debt and vigorously pursue recovery using all available channels, platforms, and proceedings, including negotiating with the National Asset Reconstruction Construction Co. Ltd, India’s bad bank, to sell some of these assets.

As banks focused on cleaning up their books over the years, they made higher provisions and wrote off chunks of bad and doubtful debt. According to government estimates, loans written off by PSBs crossed ₹7.34 trillion in the last five years till FY22, with a mere ₹1 trillion recovery during this period. Including scheduled, private and foreign banks, the write-off crossed ₹10 trillion. PSBs have been writing off around ₹1.5 trillion of bad loans a year, and early estimates suggest this rate has increased in FY23.

“A tentative target of ₹2 trillion has been kept for PSBs to recover and settle written-off loans. This would just be a small portion of the actual amount written down by banks against errant borrowers. Banks need to focus on this aspect and not forget written-off debt as unrecoverable losses," one of the two officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that banks would set their recovery targets after examining bad loans and the possibility of recovering them through asset sales on their own or through NARCL. On its part, the finance ministry aims to ease procedures to recover loans and amend legislation governing debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) to provide greater flexibility and powers to borrowers to settle outstanding debt. Queries sent to the spokesperson for the finance ministry and the financial services secretary remained unanswered till press time.

“The slow pace of recovery seen over written-off loans would not be acceptable now, and PSBs would have to revisit their NPA strategy to clear these bad assets through physical recoveries and not just book entries," the official cited above said. It is expected that for better recovery chances, banks will go after loans that may be on the verge of being written off. Those where recovery proceedings were nearing an end would be pursued thereafter, and assets in various other written-off loans would be determined last. A joint forum of banks is also expected to be created to avoid this.