2 tn recovery target for PSBs

“The slow pace of recovery seen over written-off loans would not be acceptable now, and PSBs would have to revisit their NPA strategy to clear these bad assets through physical recoveries and not just book entries," the official cited above said. It is expected that for better recovery chances, banks will go after loans that may be on the verge of being written off. Those where recovery proceedings were nearing an end would be pursued thereafter, and assets in various other written-off loans would be determined last. A joint forum of banks is also expected to be created to avoid this.

