India’s State Sector Is Thriving. That’s a Problem
The fact that government-owned companies are outperforming private firms is nothing to celebrate.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Ten years ago, when Narendra Modi — then chief minister of business-friendly Gujarat state — rode an electoral wave to the prime ministership in New Delhi, many expected that he would be far more supportive of the private sector than previous Indian leaders. As a candidate, Modi was quoted as saying: “I believe government has no business to do business," and one of the many slogans of that 2014 campaign was “minimum government, maximum governance." That seemed as close to laissez-faire Thatcherism as one could reasonably expect in India.