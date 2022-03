NEW DELHI: India has seen a steady decline in its active covid caseload, with 1,270 fresh infections reported over the past 24 hours. Active cases have declined to 15,859 compared with with 16,187 cases on Sunday.

Dr DS Rana, chairman, board of directors, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said this has been a big relief for the doctors. “We are getting hardly one or two covid patient. So, we have reserved only 8-10 beds for covid patients. Further, we have resumed all our medical services for non-covid patients in full swing."

As per the union health ministry, more than 184.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, of which 16.16 crore remain unutilised, still available with states.

In an ambitious vaccination drive, India has inoculated 183.26 crore of its citizens, of which 1.23 crore comprise children in the age group of 12-14 years who have received their first jab.

Dr Rajendra Prasesh, director at Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, said, “Patients are coming very less and it is good thing for all. Vaccination has played a major role in saving many lives. We are hardly doing any RT-PCR tests."

India conducted 4,32,389 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative tests so far in the country to over 78.73 crore.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%. India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%.

