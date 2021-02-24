Pangong Tso disengagement win-win for India, China: M.M. Naravane

New Delhi: The agreement on disengagement clinched with China in one key friction area in eastern Ladakh is a “win win" for both sides, Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday adding that Indian negotiators had a strategy to ensure that they could reach a “favourable" outcome in other areas of dispute as well.

Speaking at an event organised by the New Delhi based Vivekananda International Foundation think tank, Naravane said China was used to making incremental moves that were so small that they were deemed not worthy of a reaction. This was Beijing’s strategy to deal with its neighbours in the contested South China Sea as well, he said.

“More than anything else what we have shown is that this strategy will not work with us and every move will be met resolutely," Naravane said of India’s quick and matching response to Beijing’s attempts to change the status quo in May 2020 along the undemarcated 3,488 kilometre long India-China border. In an unexpected move, China had last year mobilised tens of thousands of troops to the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) border prompting New Delhi to react. After nine rounds of talks from May last year, the two sides agreed on pull back troops from the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso lake – considered the most contentious of friction areas. The disengagement began on 11 February and was completed by the 18 February with senior military commanders of the two countries meeting on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points like the Depsang plains, Gogra post and Hot Springs area.

According to Naravane, India’s strategy that took into account a whole of government approach including military, diplomatic and economic measures paid dividends.

“I think what we have achieved so far is very good....as a result of this approach the disengagement that has taken place. I think it is a very good end result. It is a win win situation and I think for any agreement to last, both sides should feel that they have achieved something. To that end I think this is a very good outcome," he said.

He admitted that disengagement from Depsang, Gogra post and Hot Springs area were still pending as were “issues in other areas along our northern borders."

“But we have our strategies in place for that.. yes definitely we have," he said when asked if India had any bargaining chips in its hands. India vacating heights it had secured on the Kailash ranges along the southern banks of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh was seen as the quid pro quo to get the Chinese to vacate crucial areas on the north bank.

“We still have a long way to go," Naravane said adding “We have to move on to the stage of deescalation and of course after that, moving back of the troops and the de-induction of the troops that were in the higher reaches," he said.

Given that the two sides have a trust deficit, “we have to be wary...we will be very cautious," he said referring to the Chinese moves that took place despite having pacts to ensure tensions on the borders remain at minimum levels. A previous agreement to disengage in June went off script when a violent clash erupted between the two sides after Indian troops insisted on the removal of tents in Galwan area according to the terms of the June understanding. While India said 20 of its soldiers had been killed, China last week admitted that four of its men had died in the clash.

On Pakistan, Naravane said the Indian army had not seen any large scale mobilisation or deployment from that side to suggest any collusion between Pakistan and China when tensions were high along the India-China border.

The threat of terrorism from Pakistan “still remains" Naravane said adding: “We are confident that with our continuous continued and continuous engagement with Pakistan we will be able to prevail over them and come to some sort of understanding because unsettled borders and violence on the borders helps no one. We are always wanting peace and tranquillity in our border areas whether it be on the western front or it be on the northern front."

