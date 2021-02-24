Pangong Tso disengagement win-win for India, China: M.M. Naravane

“More than anything else what we have shown is that this strategy will not work with us and every move will be met resolutely," Naravane said of India’s quick and matching response to Beijing’s attempts to change the status quo in May 2020 along the undemarcated 3,488 kilometre long India-China border. In an unexpected move, China had last year mobilised tens of thousands of troops to the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) border prompting New Delhi to react. After nine rounds of talks from May last year, the two sides agreed on pull back troops from the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso lake – considered the most contentious of friction areas. The disengagement began on 11 February and was completed by the 18 February with senior military commanders of the two countries meeting on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points like the Depsang plains, Gogra post and Hot Springs area.