India's strike was so strong that Pak pleaded with the world to stop us: Rajnath to naval warriors aboard INS Vikrant

Operation Sindoor: In just a short span of time, India demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases and its intentions, Defence Minister Rajnath told naval warriors aboard INS Vikrant in Goa on 30 May.

Our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with the entire world to stop India, Singh said.

Singh said he was happy to meet the Naval warriors on INS Vikrant. “Today, I am feeling a sense of pride standing on INS Vikrant, which is the pride of India's naval power. I strongly believe that till the time defence of the country's naval borders is in your strong hands, no one can raise an eyebrow towards India,” he said.

“Pakistan should keep in mind that if on one hand our Navy is as calm as the ocean, on the other hand it also has the capability to bring a tsunami like the ocean,” Singh said.

Pak should start by handing over terrorists Singh asserted it would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands. It, he said, should start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India.

“Both of them are not only on the list of 'Most Wanted Terrorists' in India but are also on the UN's list of Designated Terrorists...Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks, was brought to India recently... If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice can be done,” he said.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

