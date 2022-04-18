India's sugar exports rises by 291% since 2013-14. Details here

India's sugar exports rises by 291% since 2013-14. Details here2 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- India exported sugar worth $1,965 million in 2019-20, which grew to $2,790 million in 2020-21 and further to $4,600 million in 2021-22, as per the DGCI&S data.
India registered a whopping 291% growth in sugar exports to $4,600 million for the financial year FY22 since the PM Narendra Modi government's regime began in FY14 when sugar exports were at $1,177 million.
Sugar exports climbed by 65% in FY22 compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth was achieved despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic in the form of high freight rates, container shortages, etc.
As per DGCI&S data, India exported sugar to 121 countries across the globe.
Highlighting the historic achievement in a tweet, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government’s policies were helping farmers increase their income by tapping global markets.
In the first 11 months of FY22 (April-February), India exported sugar worth $769 million to Indonesia, followed by Bangladesh ($561 million), Sudan ($530 million), and U.A.E ($ 270 million). India also exported sugar to Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Nepal, China, etc. Indian sweetener has also been imported by the USA, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany, France, New Zealand, Denmark, Israel, Russia, Egypt, etc.
On state-wise, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka account for nearly 80% of the total sugar production in the country. The other major sugarcane-producing states are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab.
India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil. As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, since 2010-11, India has consistently produced surplus sugar, comfortably exceeding the domestic requirements. The record exports would enable the sugar producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the sugarcane farmers, as the increased demand for Indian sugar is likely to improve their realizations. The significant rise in agri-exports is also seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income by boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country.
