India's sugar exports rises by 291% since 2013-14. Details here

India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil. As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, since 2010-11, India has consistently produced surplus sugar, comfortably exceeding the domestic requirements. The record exports would enable the sugar producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the sugarcane farmers, as the increased demand for Indian sugar is likely to improve their realizations. The significant rise in agri-exports is also seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income by boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country.