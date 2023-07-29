India’s summer crop coverage sees slight decline, rice cultivation surges1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The pulse crops category witnessed a decrease in total cultivated area. This year, a total of 96.84 lakh hectares were sown with pulses, compared to 109.15 lakh hectares last year
NEW DELHI: Summer crop coverage in India experienced a slight decline, reaching 830.31 lakh hectares as of 28 July, based on the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. This represents a decrease from the corresponding period last year when the cultivated area stood at 831.65 million hectares.
