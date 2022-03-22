India’s super rich give less while CSR contributions grow, says new report

The reason for this, she explained, is individuals’ tendency to donate a large chunk of money at one go, and not follow up subsequently. Since UHNIs tend to donate in large amounts, an average of ₹5 crore a year, they may give a particular year and not return for a year or two. “There is no consistency in who is giving and the number of givers. The amount they donate can vary quite substantially every year," Sridharan said. About half of UHNIs have been consistent in their giving, while others “go in and out", she added.