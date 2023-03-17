India’s target is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to ₹24 lakh crore by 2025-2026: MoS Rajeev Chandras5 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:33 PM IST
- The minister addressing a packed audience of around 1,500 students from Government Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute (SKSJTI), Bengaluru
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that target of the Narendra Modi government is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to ₹24 Lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×