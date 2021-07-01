Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government’s flagship Digital India has helped ease access to services for millions of people during the coronavirus pandemic. "This decade is going to enhance India's capabilities in digital technology & its share in the global digital economy. That's why top experts are looking at this decade as 'India's Techade'," said PM Narendra Modi .

This decade is going to enhance India's capabilities in digital technology & its share in the global digital economy. That's why top experts are looking at this decade as 'India's Techade': PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/cXSPg7eNPi — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

He further added that the Digital India mission had enabled the implementation of the one nation, one ration card scheme. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union territories to implement the scheme by July 31.

"Whether it's issuance of driving license, or birth certificate or payment of electricity bill, water bill, or income tax return, these can now be processed via Digital India platform faster & easily now...Even in villages, these things are being done through CSC centres," said PM Modi.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark the completion of six years of Digital India, Modi said India is also conscious of its responsibilities as a data powerhouse and noted that work is underway on all aspects of data protection.

PM Modi also spoke to beneficiaries of various schemes of the Digital India programme, including Diksha, eNAM, eSanjeevani solution for telemedicine, DigiBunai and PM SVANidhi scheme.





