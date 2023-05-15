Telcos ask govt to apply licence rules to messaging apps3 min read 15 May 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Recent incidents of scammers targeting Indians on the platform has prompted the government to initiate an inquiry.
NEW DELHI : India’s telecom operators are urging the Centre to extend licensing conditions applicable to them to apps offering messaging and calling services, following the rise in unsolicited calls from international numbers on Whatsapp. In fact, recent incidents of scammers targeting Indians on the platform has prompted the government to initiate an inquiry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×