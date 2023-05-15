NEW DELHI : India’s telecom operators are urging the Centre to extend licensing conditions applicable to them to apps offering messaging and calling services, following the rise in unsolicited calls from international numbers on Whatsapp. In fact, recent incidents of scammers targeting Indians on the platform has prompted the government to initiate an inquiry.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications seen by Mint, the operators did not mention Whatsapp, but highlighted potential security risks posed by over-the-top applications, which are not under any regulatory umbrella, and are also not required to meet the same security standards as telecom service providers such as lawful interception, call detail records, traceable user identity, or data and server localization. The letter was sent by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) that represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which serve nearly a billion customers.

COAI said all telcos in India are required to follow stringent regulations and security provisions laid down by the department of telecom in its license conditions for voice and video calls, unlike these apps that have no infrastructure to check unregulated calls or spammers who are defrauding unsuspecting users on such platforms.

“This could lead to a serious security lapse for India and the consumers. The recent spurt in such unwanted calls on OTT platforms, may lead to fraud or security lapses, and are very apt examples which assert the same," the association has said in its letter to the government.

“Bring these OTT communication apps under the due licence conditions and treat them at par with telecom services in all respects. Since communications on these apps are encrypted, there’s no regulation available for law enforcement agencies to intercept, which makes it difficult to take any remedial measures," it said.

The request by telcos comes days after minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government is likely to send a notice to Whatsapp on the spam calls, and it should ensure trust and safety for its users. OTT apps are currently regulated by the Information Technology Act.

WhatsApp users saw a surge in spam calls from Indonesia, Kenya, Vietnam, Malaysia and Ethiopia.

A Whatsapp spokesperson said that the platform was aware of the international scam calls, a new way adopted by bad actors where they give a missed call from an international number to lure and scam users.

“We have quickly ramped up our AI & ML systems to bring down such incidents significantly. Our new enforcement will reduce the calling rate by at least 50% and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively," the spokesperson said. The most popular messaging and calling platform in India added that it was asking users to block and report such calls while consistently building user safety education and awareness. “We continue to proactively weed out bad-actors from our platform," it added.

A senior executive from a leading telco said that the calls were unlikely to be originating from the countries whose country codes were showing on the OTT app. “Spammers could be using internet exchanges that are readily available and since the calls are going on Whatsapp, they would not be filtered out by existing measures being put in place by telcos as mandated by TRAI," he said, asking not to be named.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday tightened the guidelines for using headers and templates on the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform or blockchain as part of its new directions to curb spam calls and messages, where additional checks have been mandated for message templates having more than three variables, such that they’re used for the purpose they’re meant and not changed by intermediaries.

“It has also been decided that only whitelisted URLs/ Apks/OTT links/call back numbers shall be allowed in the content template," Trai said, giving telcos 45 days to comply.