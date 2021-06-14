India’s thermal power projects' performance may improve: Ind-Ra report

NEW DELHI: Operating performance of India’s thermal power projects is set to improve, according to a report from India Ratings and Research.

This assumes significance given that India’s coal-fuelled power projects are facing low-capacity utilisation due to muted demand.

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) opines that the operating performance of thermal power plants could improve meaningfully, given the change in the incremental demand supply equation after a decade. The incremental demand is likely to outstrip the incremental capacity addition," the report said.

India’s peak electricity demand fell during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with commercial and industrial consumption hit after many factories closed. However, domestic consumption, which generates comparatively lower tariffs, went up. The demand which had since revived took a hit again amid the second wave. India registered a record high of 189.6 gigawatt (GW) in January.

“The demand side is likely to remain robust on account of a pickup in the industrial activity, early signs of capex revivals, given the strong balance sheet position of corporate India, and pick-up in exports. This is likely to translate into higher plant load factors (PLFs) beginning FY22 which have continued to fall since FY11," the report said.

PLF is a measure of output of a power plant, with a higher PLF indicating more output at a lower cost.

“Ind-Ra projects a strong power demand recovery for 10%-12% yoy in FY22, with sustained demand growth of 6%-6.5% yoy for FY23 and FY24. The agency believes that the surge in the power demand from January 2021 is likely to sustain, given the continued high industrial demand even during the second covid wave along with opening up of most states from June 2021," the report added.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic keeping a large part of India’s population indoors, domestic electricity demand dipped in May, and this trend will likely continue till states ease lockdown curbs.

“This lowering of supply is driven by i) the limited capacity addition of thermal power plants, ii) the retirals/phasing out of old capacities largely from the state sector, and iii) the slowdown in renewable capacity addition," the report added.

This comes in the backdrop of the union government extending the deadline for completion of green energy projects, due to difficulties arising from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic raging across India.

“The supply-side addition on the power sector has been constrained, with the thermal energy capacity additions declining to below 5GW in FY21 (over FY19-FY21: INR5.8GW) from the high of 16.8GW average over FY12-FY18. Renewable energy capacity addition has also slowed down considerably to 7.4GW in FY21 from the peak addition of 11.8GW in FY18," the report said.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity by 2022, including 100GW of solar power and 60 GW of wind power.

