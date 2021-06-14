India’s thermal power projects' performance may improve: Ind-Ra report

“Ind-Ra projects a strong power demand recovery for 10%-12% yoy in FY22, with sustained demand growth of 6%-6.5% yoy for FY23 and FY24. The agency believes that the surge in the power demand from January 2021 is likely to sustain, given the continued high industrial demand even during the second covid wave along with opening up of most states from June 2021," the report added.

