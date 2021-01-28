India’s ties with China at crossroads: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India’s ties with China were “truly at a crossroads" given the tensions triggered by tens of thousands of troops standing eyeball to eyeball along their common border.

Any expectation on the part of Beijing that relations will continue normally in the absence of “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests" were unrealistic, Jaishankar said.

Speaking at the opening session of the 13th All India Conference on China which he addressed virtually, the minister said: “Obviously each state will have its own interests, concerns and priorities but sensitivity to them cannot be one-sided. At the end of the day, relationships between major states are reciprocal in nature," he said in remarks seen as plain speak from New Delhi against the backdrop of tensions simmering since May 2020 and a seeming lack of progress in many rounds of military and diplomatic talks that have taken place to resolve the matter.

“As rising powers (India and China) each will have their own set of aspirations and their pursuit too cannot be ignored," the minister said noting that “there will always be divergences and differences but their management is essential to our ties."

As civilizational states, “India and China must always take the long view" of their relationship, he said – in implicit criticism that Beijing was taking a short term view of dealing with India.

According to Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, “this is the first articulation of (India’s) China policy in strong and stiff manner" since June last year. In June, Jaishankar had warned of consequences for the bilateral relationship after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, the first since 1975. Twenty Indian soldiers and unknown number of Chinese troops were killed on 15 June at Galwan, one of the friction points in Ladakh.

According to Kondapalli, Jaishankar’s comments could have been triggered by a lack of progress in talks between the two sides to stabilize the situation. It also came against the backdrop of indications from Washington that the new Biden administration would not be jettisoning the previous Trump administration’s China policy completely, he said.

In his remarks, the minister noted that rebuilding ties after the short but bloody clash in 1962 “was actually a very painstaking and arduous endeavour." This in itself was paradoxical given that India was one of the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China, he said. Ties however grew steadily with China becoming a major trade partner, a “significant" source of investment and technology, a participant in projects and infrastructure building and a very substantial destination for tourism and education. All this happened as the two countries put in place a set of pacts to manage the border while talks continued to resolve the boundary dispute, he said. While negotiations carried on, “we obviously did not see significant progress on arriving at a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC in the India-China border areas. But, at the same time, there was also increasing construction of border infrastructure, especially on the Chinese side," he said.

“For all the differences and disagreements that we may have had on the boundary, the central fact was that border areas still remained fundamentally peaceful," the minister said. What happened in Ladakh last year “so profoundly disturbed the relationship" as they signalled not only “a disregard for commitments about minimizing troop levels, but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquility."

Prior to last year, China had on many occasions shown insensitivity to Indian concerns, the minister said referring to Beijing blocking India’s aspirations to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council and member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. While Chinese companies were cleared to enter lucrative parts of the Indian market like power and telecom, Indian firms did not receive reciprocal market access, he said.

“Far from mitigating differences, the events of 2020 have actually put our relationship under exceptional stress," he said.

Till date, Beijing has not given any credible explanation for the change in China’s stance, he said. “The issue before us is what the Chinese posture signals, how it evolves, and what implications it may have for the future of our ties," Jaishankar said warning that India could not continue to be sensitive to Chinese interests when Beijing disrespected New Delhi’s concerns.

