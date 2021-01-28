India’s ties with China at crossroads: Jaishankar

In his remarks, the minister noted that rebuilding ties after the short but bloody clash in 1962 “was actually a very painstaking and arduous endeavour." This in itself was paradoxical given that India was one of the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China, he said. Ties however grew steadily with China becoming a major trade partner, a “significant" source of investment and technology, a participant in projects and infrastructure building and a very substantial destination for tourism and education. All this happened as the two countries put in place a set of pacts to manage the border while talks continued to resolve the boundary dispute, he said. While negotiations carried on, “we obviously did not see significant progress on arriving at a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC in the India-China border areas. But, at the same time, there was also increasing construction of border infrastructure, especially on the Chinese side," he said.