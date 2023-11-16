Major cities across northern states of India have been battling the problem of pollution for the past few weeks with toxic haze blanketing the cities.

These polluted cities include Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, etc.

In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities with the worst air quality as of 6:30 am, two are in Bihar, more than three in Rajasthan, followed by Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and more.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Patna's air quality slipped into the ‘hazardous’ category as the overall AQI of Bihar’s capital city stood at 587 today morning, while Delhi's AQI was 449 at 6.30 am on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bihar, Bhagalpur became the third most-polluted city in the country with an overall air quality index of 388, followed by 382 in Noida, 348 in Purnea, 338 in Saharsa, 332 in Begusarai, 331 in Gurugram, 328 in Rajgir, and 325 in Rajmahal.

The Central Pollution Control Board data stated that ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ air quality was registered across various cities in the Indo-Gangetic plain in the past few weeks which improved just before Diwali due to Western disturbances.

Stubble burning in this region has been the main contributor to the rising pollution levels followed by vehicular emissions. The problem of pollution was further aggravated by falling temperatures and low wind speed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The air quality across Indian cities has been worsening for the past two weeks. This trend witnessed an uptick following the festival of Diwali which saw the bursting of firecrackers. Emissions and fumes from these crackers caused pollution levels to rise across various states.

Delhi Pollution: Buses except CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel ones likely to be barred The Delhi government is likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity, and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital in view of the pollution situation.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage IV are currently in place in Delhi amid plummeting air quality in the national capital. At present, only trucks are barred from entering the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, the Delhi government directed that all buses entering the national capital from Haryana will have to be run on electricity, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Buses entering from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also need to follow these norms.

The city government's transport department said all buses entering Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh from July 1 will only be those that run on electricity, CNG, and BS-VI diesel.

(With inputs from agencies)

