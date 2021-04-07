OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India’s top 10 richest billionaires - Here is the list and their networth

Forbes Rich list for 2021 is out and as per the list the total number of Indian billionaires rose to 140 from 102 last year with their combined wealth nearly doubling to $596 billion. The three richest Indians alone have added just over $100 billion between them, as per Forbes.

Here is the list of the 10 richest people in India:

TRENDING STORIESSee All

#1 Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $84.5 billion

Source of wealth: Diversified

#2 Gautam Adani

Net worth: $50.5 billion

Source of wealth: Infrastructure

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

PM Modi urges people to focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all precautions

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
The Reserve Bank had kept the repo rate unchanged in the February policy.Premium Premium

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Repo rate unchanged; FY22 GDP growth outlook retained at 10.5%

1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Beneficiaries waiting to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai.Premium Premium

Coronavirus update: India records over 1.15 lakh new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
A federal court in California has set a hearing for April 19 to determine whether the asset freeze should continue to be enforced as litigation against Horwitz proceeds, the SEC said.Premium Premium

Hollywood actor arrested for alleged $227 mn fraud based on fake Netflix deal

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST

#3 Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $23.5 billion

Source of wealth: Software Services

#4 Radhakishan Damani

Net worth: $16.5 billion

Source of wealth: Retail, Investments

#5 Uday Kotak

Net worth: $15.9 billion

Source of wealth: Banking

#6 Lakshmi Mittal

Net worth: $14.9 billion

Source of wealth: Steel

#7 Kumar Birla

Net worth: $12.8 billion

Source of wealth: Commodities

#8 Cyrus Poonawalla

Net worth: $12.7 billion

Source of wealth: Vaccines

#9 Dilip Shanghvi

Net worth: $10.9 billion

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

#10 Sunil Mittal & family

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Source of wealth: Telecom


(With inputs from Forbes)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout