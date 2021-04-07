India’s top 10 richest billionaires - Here is the list and their networth1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 08:43 AM IST
- The three richest Indians alone have added just over $100 billion between them, as per Forbes.
Forbes Rich list for 2021 is out and as per the list the total number of Indian billionaires rose to 140 from 102 last year with their combined wealth nearly doubling to $596 billion. The three richest Indians alone have added just over $100 billion between them, as per Forbes.
Here is the list of the 10 richest people in India:
#1 Mukesh Ambani
Net worth: $84.5 billion
Source of wealth: Diversified
#2 Gautam Adani
Net worth: $50.5 billion
Source of wealth: Infrastructure
#3 Shiv Nadar
Net worth: $23.5 billion
Source of wealth: Software Services
#4 Radhakishan Damani
Net worth: $16.5 billion
Source of wealth: Retail, Investments
#5 Uday Kotak
Net worth: $15.9 billion
Source of wealth: Banking
#6 Lakshmi Mittal
Net worth: $14.9 billion
Source of wealth: Steel
#7 Kumar Birla
Net worth: $12.8 billion
Source of wealth: Commodities
#8 Cyrus Poonawalla
Net worth: $12.7 billion
Source of wealth: Vaccines
#9 Dilip Shanghvi
Net worth: $10.9 billion
Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals
#10 Sunil Mittal & family
Net worth: $10.5 billion
Source of wealth: Telecom
(With inputs from Forbes)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.