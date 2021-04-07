Subscribe
Home >News >India >India’s top 10 richest billionaires - Here is the list and their networth

India’s top 10 richest billionaires - Here is the list and their networth

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.
1 min read . 08:43 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • The three richest Indians alone have added just over $100 billion between them, as per Forbes.

Forbes Rich list for 2021 is out and as per the list the total number of Indian billionaires rose to 140 from 102 last year with their combined wealth nearly doubling to $596 billion. The three richest Indians alone have added just over $100 billion between them, as per Forbes.

Here is the list of the 10 richest people in India:

#1 Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $84.5 billion

Source of wealth: Diversified

#2 Gautam Adani

Net worth: $50.5 billion

Source of wealth: Infrastructure

#3 Shiv Nadar

Net worth: $23.5 billion

Source of wealth: Software Services

#4 Radhakishan Damani

Net worth: $16.5 billion

Source of wealth: Retail, Investments

#5 Uday Kotak

Net worth: $15.9 billion

Source of wealth: Banking

#6 Lakshmi Mittal

Net worth: $14.9 billion

Source of wealth: Steel

#7 Kumar Birla

Net worth: $12.8 billion

Source of wealth: Commodities

#8 Cyrus Poonawalla

Net worth: $12.7 billion

Source of wealth: Vaccines

#9 Dilip Shanghvi

Net worth: $10.9 billion

Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

#10 Sunil Mittal & family

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Source of wealth: Telecom

(With inputs from Forbes)

