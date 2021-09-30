Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest man of India for the 10th consecutive year with a wealth of ₹7,18,000 crore, driven by Reliance Industries ' retail and telecom operations, according to the the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani & family moved up two places to the second spot in this year's list with ₹5,05,900 crore.

Five individuals still make the India Top 10 after ten years, led by Mukesh Ambani and followed by LN Mittal, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumara Mangalam Birla and Shiv Nadar. Whereas, there were four new faces in the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up by 60%, showed the list of the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.

In a single day, Mukesh Ambani & family created a wealth of around ₹163 crore, whereas Gautam Adani & family earned around ₹1,002 crore in just one day. “Gautam Adani is the only Indian to build not one, but five INR 1 lakh crore companies," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Below is the snapshot of their wealth calculations as of 15th September 2021 as shared in the IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich List.

View Full Image Source: IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List

Shiv Nadar of HCL, retained the third rank whereas SP Hinduja & family moved down two positions to the fourth rank in the list. The brothers saw the valuation up by 53% backed by the performance of their flagship companies such as Ashok Leyland and IndusInd Bank, whose share price went up by 74% and 61% respectively.

LN Mittal & family moved up eight positions to the fifth rank. Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India occupies the sixth position. In June 2020, Poonawalla debuted the Top 100 in Hurun Global Rich List.

With ₹1,54,300 crore, Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, retained the seventh position in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. whereas Vinod Shantilal Adani & family moved up twelve places to eighth rank in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021.

The list showed that India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year.

