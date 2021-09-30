India's top 10 richest: Here's how much they earned in a day

Five individuals still make the India Top 10 after ten years, led by Mukesh Ambani and followed by LN Mittal, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumara Mangalam Birla and Shiv Nadar. Whereas, there were four new faces in the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up by 60%, showed the list of the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}