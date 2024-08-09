India’s top lawyer Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics case

India's top lawyer Harish Salve will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Salve, a former Solicitor General of India, confirmed his engagement by the IOA. The ad hoc hearing is scheduled for 9:00 am Paris time (12:30 PM IST). The CAS has set up a special division in Paris, led by US President Michael Lenard, to handle cases during the Olympics.

United World Wrestling, the sport's governing body, disqualified Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday morning. Team India said she was 100 grams — about a fifth of a pound — over the weight limit. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she went home empty-handed.

Phogat later announced retirement saying, “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

Phogat beat four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. She then won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to seemingly earn a spot in Wednesday night's championship match.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday that it will reward Vinesh Phogat with all the benefits of a silver medalist, despite her disqualification.

"Not just Haryana, but the whole country is proud of our daughter Vinesh. Some problems arose which led to her disqualification. Despite everything, the state government has decided that we will reward her with all the benefits that a silver medalist is entitled to. How can we let her morale down," said CM Saini.