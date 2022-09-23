OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
Listen to this article

India's palm oil imports could jump 23% in 2022/23 to an eight-year high of 9.5 million tonnes, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said.

"Palm is very attractive as prices are under pressure because of stocks," Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer at Patanjali Foods Ltd, said on the sidelines of Globoil conference.

Palm oil's big discount to soyoil is unsustainable and it is likely to narrow in the coming months, he said.

Palm oil futures have dropped nearly half from their record highs and palm oil is again at a sizeable discount to rival oils, dealers said.

Palm oil is offered at $950 a tonne including cost, insurance and freight (CIF) to India for October shipment, compared with $1,250 for crude soyoil, according to them.

Higher palm oil imports could bring down the country's soyoil imports to around 3 million tonnes from 4.1 million tonnes in the current year ending Oct. 31, Asthana said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout