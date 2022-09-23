India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:56 PM IST
India's palm oil imports could increase by 23% leading to an eight-year high import of 9.5 million tonnes
India's palm oil imports could increase by 23% leading to an eight-year high import of 9.5 million tonnes
Listen to this article
India's palm oil imports could jump 23% in 2022/23 to an eight-year high of 9.5 million tonnes, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said.