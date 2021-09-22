India logged 26,964 cases and 383 Covid-19-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 33,531,498. Compared with yesterday's cases, India has seen an increase of 849 new cases in a day. Besides, a reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours Currently, India's active caseload stands at 3,01,989 comprising 0.90% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77%. The death toll in India has climbed to 4,45,768

The recent decline in Covid cases in the country can be attributed to lower Covid-19 testing and pace in vaccination drive. As per the ICMR data, 15,92,395 tests were conducted in 24 hours. On average, around 15 lakh tests are getting conducted across the country each day for the past 10 days. Before that, 17 lakh tests used to be conducted.

Besides, the total vaccination count has surged to (82,57,80,128), as per the Union health ministry data. Yesterday, 68,26,132 anti-Covid vaccines were administered across the country. Cumulatively, 6,46,03,335 persons in the 18-44 age group have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus to date.

Kerala has also seen improvement in its caseload. The state saw a decline of 5,813 active cases in a day. Yesterday, the state reported 15,768 fresh infections. As many as 1,05,513 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

At present, Kerala has the highest Covid active cases (1,61,765), followed by Maharashtra ( 44,269), Tamil Nadu (16,993), and Andhra Pradesh (13,905).

According to the researcher, the R-value, or reproductive number, for COVID-19 in India dropped from 1.17 in August end to 0.92 in mid-September, indicating that the spread of the infection across the country has slowed down.

The R-values of Maharashtra and Kerala are below 1, giving a much-needed relief to these two states with the highest number of active cases.

India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69%. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 23 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08%. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 89 days, according to the health ministry.

