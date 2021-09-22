India's total Covid-19 cases reach 3.35 crore, death toll at 445,768

India logged 26,964 cases and 383 Covid-19-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 33,531,498. Compared with yesterday's cases, India has seen an increase of 849 new cases in a day. Besides, a reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours Currently, India's active caseload stands at 3,01,989 comprising 0.90% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77%. The death toll in India has climbed to 4,45,768