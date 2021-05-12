Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.70 crore doses

India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.70 crore doses

Premium
India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.70 crore doses
1 min read . 10:33 PM IST PTI

  • 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories
  • The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.  

TRENDING STORIES See All

It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.  

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report," the ministry said.

The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,42,26,185 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 80,25,849 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 34,66,895 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years of age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,62,14,942 and 81,31,218 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,40,88,334 and 1,67,64,979 individuals above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on day-117 of the vaccination drive (May 12), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given. A total of 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!